East Africa Ministers Expedite SGR Link From Indian Ocean to Atlantic

East Africa Transport Ministers convened to expedite the integration of the Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) across the Northern Corridor, in an initiative aimed at fostering seamless connectivity between the Indian Ocean and the Atlantic.

Representatives from Kenya, Uganda, Rwanda, and the Democratic Republic of Congo convened in Mombasa, Kenya's coastal city, to firm the agreement last week.

Kenya, having made significant progress in constructing its segment of the railway, has pledged to extend the line from Naivasha to Malaba, the eastern border of Uganda.

Uganda, has finalised the alignment of technical specifications and standards and its awaiting funds before the construction works commence.

"The Cabinet ministers have reiterated their dedication to accelerating the completion of SGR sections from Naivasha in Kenya to Uganda, Rwanda, South Sudan, and the DRC, while also devising an implementation roadmap," stated in the communique.

Furthermore, transport leaders have committed to establishing a framework facilitating cross-border maintenance of SGR assets and facilities.

In a bid to enhance water transport, they have pledged to streamline the planning and development of inland water transport infrastructure, including the creation of navigation charts to optimise multimodal transport services within the corridor.

Significantly, an operational water transport route linking Kisumu and Uganda has been established following the revitalisation of the Port of Kisumu three years prior.

In 2014, Kenya, Rwanda, and Uganda inked a tripartite agreement to construct a standard gauge railway from Mombasa through Kampala to Kigali, Rwanda.

However, the project faced a setback when the SGR's progression halted at Naivasha, due to China's reluctance to finance the remaining on the fears that Uganda was not committed on construction of the SGR between Malaba and Kampala.