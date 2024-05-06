Kenya: From Nairobi to Atlanta - Kenyan Fashion House Vivo Set to Open Store in the U.S.

Vivo Fashion Group, a leading retail fashion enterprise in Kenya, is poised to make its mark in the United States this May with the opening of its inaugural store. This milestone, marking its 26th outlet, represents a significant expansion beyond Africa, with Atlanta as its chosen location. Established in Nairobi in 2011 by co-founders Wandia Gichuru and Anne-Marie Burugu, this visionary venture has steadily grown towards this transcendent moment.

The big and exciting announcement was made by US Ambassador to Kenya, Meg Whitman, during her keynote speech at the ongoing AM CHAM Business Summit 2024 at the Windsor Golf Hotel. Co-founder Wandia Gichuru, present at the summit and recipient of a standing ovation, took to her Instagram page to share the momentous news. "To think that this Kenyan brand that Anne-Marie Burugu and I started almost 13 years ago in my living room will now have a store right next to brands like Nike, H&M & Forever 21 is literally a dream come true for us," she expressed with gratitude.

Before venturing into the fashion industry, Gichuru dedicated over 15 years to serving as an international development advisor, collaborating with esteemed institutions such as the government of the United Kingdom, the United Nations, and the World Bank. However, her unwavering desire to enact change in her homeland led to the establishment of Vivo Activewear in Nairobi in 2011, alongside Anne-Marie Burugu.

Today, Vivo stores can be found across Kenya, Rwanda, and Uganda. From a solitary storefront in Nairobi, Vivo Activewear evolved into a multifaceted enterprise, including Vivo Woman, Safari, and Zoya, resonating with the contemporary African by seamlessly blending style, comfort, functionality, and affordability. The grand opening of the Atlanta store is scheduled for May 22, 2024, at the Atlanta Station Mall. "Our vision at Vivo Fashion Group is to see Africa dress herself, as well as Africa dress the world," expressed Gichuru. Kenyan President William Ruto, set to visit the US in May for a state visit, will have the opportunity to visit the Vivo store in Atlanta, witnessing firsthand the fruits of African innovation and enterprise.