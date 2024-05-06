Kenya: Nairobi to Experience Water Rationing Despite Heavy Rains

Nairobi — The Nairobi City Water and Sewerage Company (NCWSC) has announced that there will be significant water rationing in different parts of the city due to a reduced water supply that is attributed to the ongoing rains.

In a statement, the company's Managing Director Nahason Muguna pointed out that the water rationing will be done through the Equitable Water Distribution Program which will see each customer receive water once per week.

The Director attributed the shortage to heavy rains and floods that have washed away some supply pipelines and indicated that some parts of the city will receive water with low pressure.

He stated that some areas affected include, Fedha 1 estate, infinity estate on Kangundo Road, Tumaini estate, the whole of Tassia,Avenue park 1 and 2 Estates, Nyayo Embakasi Estate, Kware road area,Kwa ndege, Ngomongo and Korogocho.

Other areas affected include Matopeni- Kayoe,Brookside Grove Westlands, Wangapala and Iregi Roads-Parlands, Cotton Road and Dennis Pritt road, Chieko in Kasarani, Kamit Road near Jacarada, Kahawa Barraks and Kenyatta University.

"Furthermore, the ongoing flooding in the city has washed away some of the water supply pipelines affecting the services hence causing certain areas to receive water supply with low pressures," he stated.

Furthermore, the director pointed out that the water sources on which the city depends which include Kikuyu Springs, Ruiru, Sasuma, and Thika Dams only can produce 525.6 million liters per day which is against the daily demand of 900 liters.

According to the government, Nairobi is one of the worst hit regions by the effects of the ongoing floods.

According to the latest forecast, counties in the coastal, Western, Lake Victoria basin, Central, Eastern, Rift Valley, and Kajiado will continue experiencing moderate to heavy rainfall, throughout the month.