Kenya: British High Commission Offers Sh140mn for Kenya Flood Relief Efforts

Nairobi — The British High Commission in Nairobi Nairobi has offered KES 140 million for flood relief efforts in Kenya, responding to the rising death toll of 220.

Severe flooding caused by excessive rainfall blamed on El Nino has displaced more than 200,000 people and destroyed roads, homes and other infrastructures.

"The funding will enable the provision of cash assistance to approximately 6,900 households in the most affected counties," the High Commission announced Sunday.

As a result of the ongoing heavy rains, President William Ruto has ordered an indefinite extension of the reopening of schools, originally scheduled for Monday.

The Kenya Meteorological Department has warned of continued heavy rains throughout May, particularly affecting Nairobi, the Coastal region, Rift Valley, Central, and parts of Nyanza.

On Sunday, thousands of families were displaced after River Nyando burst its banks.

The affected families were camping on the roadside with no place to go after markets, schools and a police station in Ahero were also submerged.

"This means motorists cannot cross the main bridge on the Kisumu-Nairobi Highway causing a major transport crisis," said a senior police officer in Ahero.

There were no immediate reports of casualties but locals and motorists were warned against attempting to cross the flooded bridge.

Through the British High Commission's funding, UNICEF will deliver vital health, nutrition, and sanitation services, including safe drinking water, temporary sanitation facilities, and hygiene kits. Cholera prevention interventions will also be intensified to safeguard public health.

Shaheen Nilofer, UNICEF Kenya Representative, emphasized the priority of children's welfare during emergencies, thanking the British High Commission for their support.

"Through the support of the British High Commission, we will be able to provide emergency cash transfers and other essential services to the most affected families to help them cope with the effects of the heavy rains and flooding. We are grateful for the strong support of our donors as we work with the government and other partners in the flood response," said Shaheen Nilofer, UNICEF Kenya Representative.

British High Commissioner to Kenya, Neil Wigan, expressed solidarity with Kenya and highlighted the UK's commitment to working closely with UNICEF, the Kenyan government, and other partners to address the crisis.

"The situation facing many Kenyans as a result of recent extreme weather and flooding is heartbreaking. This urgent funding from the UK will help alleviate the suffering of those displaced and impacted by the crisis. We stand with Kenya in this emergency and continue to work closely with UNICEF, the Government of Kenya and other partners to do what we can to support the response," he said.