Kenya: Eritrean Cafe Struck Off List of Registered Companies in Kenya

Nairobi — Kesh Kesh Cafe Limited has been removed from the list of registered companies in Kenya.

Through a gazette notice, the registrar of companies, Joyce Koech, stated that the café registration was canceled due to failure to adhere to Section 58 of the Companies Act 2015.

"Pursuant to the provisions of section 58 (5) and (6) of the Companies Act, 2015, it is notified for general public information, that the Registrar of Companies has struck off the name of the following company from the Register of Companies," read the notice.

According to Section 58(5) of the Act, the registrar has the power to direct a change of name in cases of similarity to an existing name.

Further, the Registrar may direct a company to change its name if it has been registered by a name that is the same or, in the opinion of the Registrar, too similar to a name appearing at the time of registration in the Registrar Index of company names or a name that should have appeared in that index at that time.

"If the company does not comply with the direction issued under subsection (1) within fourteen days, the Registrar shall publish a notice in the Gazette to strike the name of the company off the Register."

Kesh Kesh Café Limited was founded by Fenkil Asghedom, an Eritrean who began his professional coffee journey back in 2007 in Kampala, Uganda, based on his passion and rich traditional Eritrean coffee ceremony.

Fenkil is also a certified quality Arabica grader (Q Grader), and an Assistant Specialty Coffee Association Trainer (AST). He developed Kesh Kesh Coffee Roastery in 2015, and later formally established Kesh Kesh Coffee Roastery and Café in Kilimani, Nairobi, in 2017.