Kenya: CJ Koome Directs Magistrates Courts to Finalise All Cases Over 3 Years

Nairobi — Chief Justice Martha Koome has directed Magistrates' Courts to conduct Rapid Results Initiatives to finalize all cases pending in court for over three years.

Speaking during the 11th Annual Heads of Station Forum this morning, the CJ stressed that resolving pending cases will be pivotal in ensuring the timely delivery of justice and the management of our caseload.

"I delivered the keynote speech virtually at the start of the 11th Annual Heads of Station Forum this morning, during which I directed Magistrates' Courts across the country to conduct Rapid Results Initiatives (RRIs) to resolve cases that have been pending in the courts for over three years," the CJ stated.

The CJ further pointed out that it is the responsibility of Judicial officers in these courts to prioritize the timely resolution of cases with the utmost diligence and professionalism, especially for the most vulnerable and marginalized in society.

"Our Social Transformation through Access to Justice (STAJ) Blueprint hinges on the principle that justice must be accessible to everyone, especially the vulnerable and marginalized," she stated.

Furthermore, the CJ has directed all courts to generate their cause lists and notices directly from the Case Tracking System which will ensure that the portal automatically updates and serves as the definitive source of information for scheduled cases.

Koome stressed that there is a need for the judiciary system to embrace the rapidly evolving technological stressing that this move will be fundamental in streamlining the processes and making justice more accessible to all Kenyans.

"Generating reliable justice data is a pillar of informed decision-making. We cannot manage what we do not measure. Robust data will guide our strategies and ensure our initiatives have the intended impact," she stated.