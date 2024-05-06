Uganda: Census - Govt Declares Friday Public Holiday

The government has declared Friday May 10 a public holiday to enable citizens to fully participate in the sixth National Housing and Population Census.

This has been confirmed by the chairperson board members, UBOS, Albert Byamugisha while speaking to the Media at Naguru Police headquarters.

"The public is encouraged to stay at home during the census period and cooperate with enumerators to ensure accurate and comprehensive data collection," said Byamugisha.

The census, slated to run for 10 days from May 10 to May 19, aims to gather crucial information about the country's population and housing demographics.

The activity kicks off on Thursday, May 9 when the 114,460 enumerators and their 18,483 supervisors get to work door-to-door.

Chairperson of the Board of Directors of the Uganda Bureau of Statistics (UBOS), Albert Byamugisha, emphasized the importance of every individual being counted.

"It's important that everyone is counted," said Byamugisha.

Enumerators are currently undergoing training in preparation for the census exercise and will be accompanied by their respective LC1 leaders who will introduce them to households.

Byamugisha reassured the public that even if they are not counted on the first day, there will be ample opportunity to participate throughout the duration of the census.

Byamugisha said: "If you are not counted on Day One, it doesn't mean you are not counted."

The findings from the census are expected to play a pivotal role in government planning efforts, guiding policies and resource allocation to meet the needs of the population.

This initiative underscores the government's commitment to evidence-based decision-making and inclusive development planning for the benefit of all Ugandans.