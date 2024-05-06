Ugandan Legislators Call On Religious Leaders to Condemn Corruption Amid Orthodox Easter Celebrations

As Orthodox Christians gathered at St. Paul's Orthodox Church in Namungoona, Kampala, to celebrate Easter, Ugandan legislators seized the opportunity to urge religious leaders to address the pervasive issue of corruption plaguing the country.

Orthodox Christians marked May 5th as a significant day, culminating their 40-day fast with celebrations at St. Paul's Church.

Amidst prayers for peace in conflict-stricken regions like Ukraine and Palestine, Orthodox Archbishop Metropolitan Jeronymos Muzeeyi read a message urging Christians to use Easter as a time to pray for those affected by conflicts, noting the Orthodox affiliation of many fighters.

However, the message extended beyond religious observance as Lwemiyaga County legislator Theodore Ssekikubo and Kalangala Woman MP Lillian Nakimuli took the opportunity to address the congregation.

They called upon religious leaders to speak out against the rampant corruption in Uganda, which has led to leaders facing sanctions from foreign governments, notably the UK.

Ssekikubo emphasized the detrimental impact of corruption, noting how taxes imposed on traders without corresponding benefits contribute to waste.

"The taxes imposed on traders without doing anything could also go to waste," Ssekikubo remarked.

Echoing Ssekikubo's sentiments, Nakimuli reiterated the call for religious leaders to use their platforms to condemn corruption and advocate for accountability.

Their impassioned plea underscored the critical role of religious institutions in addressing societal challenges and promoting ethical governance.

The Orthodox Easter celebrations coincided with the conclusion of the Jewish Passover, marking a time of reflection and renewal for Orthodox Christians.