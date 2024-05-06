Uganda: Homeless to Be Counted During Census, Says Ubos

Uganda Bureau of Statistics(UBOS) has said the homeless will also be counted during the forthcoming national housing and population census.

Updating the country about the preparations, James Muwonge,the head of statistics and methodology at UBOS said the forthcoming census that gets underway on Friday will have to be counted .

"Even the homeless will be counted because we have made arrangements to look out for them on the street and those who work late at night. For those who can't be reached, those who relate with them will be approached like in the ghettos," Muwonge said.

He explained that UBOS is working out arrangements with authorities like KCCA to ensure all the homeless are contacted and counted during the exercise.

"We have put in place mechanisms to ensure everyone is counted. Even for truck drivers who are always on the move, we will find them and make sure they are counted. City and municipality authorities will be used to reach out to these people or their leaders to ensure they are counted. Friday, May, 10 will be just the beginning of the counting exercise but will continue for 10 days and anyone not counted on the first day can be counted in the next nine days of the exercise,"Muwonge said.

The UBOS officials however said all the questions to be asked during the exercise will be referenced to the census night on Thursday, May, 9.

On the issue of misconceptions by various communities, UBOS officials said this matter is being addressed.

"We have been engaging various leaders in these communities. For example, cultural and religious leaders have been engaged to ensure they can convince all members of society to take part in the census," said Dr. Albert Byamugisha, the UBOS board chairperson.

The officials insisted that the information collected will be used for planning purposes by government but noted all data collected will remain confidential.

Dr.Byamugisha said enumerators and their supervisors are currently undergoing training and will be passed out on Wednesday.