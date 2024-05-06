Uganda: Concerns Rise As Political Parties Inflate Membership Numbers Ahead of 2026 Polls

With the countdown to the 2026 polls underway, political parties in Uganda are intensifying their recruitment efforts, aiming to bolster their ranks ahead of the elections.

However, amidst the surge in membership drives, concerns are mounting over the proliferation of propaganda aimed at inflating party membership numbers.

The media landscape has been inundated with reports of political parties touting impressive membership figures, with the National Resistance Movement setting a target of 18 million voters and the National Unity Platform aiming for 30 million members.

This ambitious projection would see the two parties alone boasting a combined total of 48 million members, raising eyebrows among election experts and politicians.

Chrispine Kaheru, an election expert, expressed concern over the potential for such inflated numbers to mislead the population.

"They are misleading our people," Kaheru said.

Similarly, Lubega Mukaku, a politician, condemned the propagation of false information, stating,

"This is a lie that shouldn't be accepted."

Mukaku's sentiment echoed the growing frustration among political observers and experts who fear the manipulation of public perception through exaggerated membership claims.

Official data from the Uganda Bureau of Statistics (UBOS) indicates that Uganda's population stands at approximately 47 million, a figure lower than the suggested total of political party registered members.

The disparity between these figures has sparked outrage among politicians and experts, who view the discrepancy as a potential illegality.

"We need to investigate where they got these figures that don't match with UBOS figures," demanded one politician.

As Uganda prepares for the 2026 elections, the integrity of political processes and the accuracy of membership data remain paramount concerns in ensuring a fair and credible electoral environment.