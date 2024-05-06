Uganda: Prime Minister Nabbanja Commits to Youth Investment

Prime Minister Robina Nabbanja of Uganda has announced plans to prioritize investment in the country's youth, particularly those who have undergone training at the Presidential Skilling Hubs.

Speaking at the graduation ceremony of 454 youths who acquired vocational skills at the Bunyoro Presidential Skilling Hub in Masindi, Nabbanja emphasised the government's commitment to empowering young people.

"Government is going to be intentional and invest more funds into the young people, targeting mainly those that have gone through the Presidential Skilling Hubs," Nabbanja disclosed.

Addressing the graduating youth, Prime Minister Nabbanja cautioned against resorting to money lenders, warning that they could exploit and hinder their aspirations.

"I caution the youth against money lenders who will overcharge them and frustrate their dreams," Nabbanja advised.

Despite the challenges, Nabbanja assured the nation of the government's commitment to prioritizing youth-centric programs to ensure direct benefits for young people.

"The government is going to be intentional on most of the government programs to ensure they directly benefit the youth," she affirmed.

Echoing Nabbanja's sentiments, State House Comptroller Jane Barekye emphasized the government's objective of equipping youth across the country with relevant skills to transform their lives.

"The government wants to ensure that the youth across the country have the relevant skills to transform their lives," Barekye reiterated.

Furthermore, Barekye urged the government to consider facilitating further skills development for youth who have completed the Presidential Skilling Initiative, suggesting opportunities for upgrading skills at institutions like the Kigumba Petroleum Institute to tap into the potential of the oil and gas sector.

"The government should consider the youth that have gone through the Presidential Skilling Initiative to upgrade their skills at Kigumba Petroleum Institute and tap into the oil and gas opportunities," Barekye recommended.

The government's commitment to investing in skills development and empowering young people remains critical in driving sustainable economic growth and social progress.