Somalia: Shabelle Media Network Celebrates 22 Years of Impactful Journalism in Somalia

Mogadishu, Somalia — On the 6th of May 2024, Shabelle Media Network marked its 22nd anniversary, celebrating over two decades of its commitment to delivering accurate news and insightful analysis to the Somali community and the world at large.

This milestone is a testament to the organization's unwavering dedication to upholding the highest standards of journalism, even in the face of significant challenges.

Shabelle Media Network was established in 2002 in Merca, Somalia, by a group of young intellectuals. Since its inception, the organization has grown to become a leading radio and television news outlet, with a mission to ensure that Somalis around the world remain abreast of developments within the Somali community and stay connected.

With its motto "A gateway to accurate news," Shabelle Media Network has won the hearts and minds of the Somali people by broadcasting unique and quality programs that have inspired hope and unity.

Throughout its 22 years, Shabelle Media Network has faced numerous challenges, including being targeted by Islamist militants in the past. Despite these hurdles, the organization has persevered, expanding its reach to serve the Somali community both within the Horn of Africa and abroad. Its broadcasts are now available to a global audience through live streams and a Facebook page with over one million followers.

The anniversary celebration was a well-organized event held at the station's HQs, where the network's leadership, staff, and supporters gathered to commemorate the occasion. During the ceremony, Abukar Sheikh Mohamud, the General Director of SMN, expressed gratitude to everyone who has contributed to the network over the years and reiterated the organization's readiness to welcome constructive ideas that serve the interests of the country and its people.

Shabelle Media Network has been recognized for its outstanding contributions to journalism, including being awarded the Media of the Year prize by the Paris-based journalism organization, Reporters Without Borders (RSF), in 2010. The network has also been instrumental in spearheading governmental initiatives to reform the 2007 Somali media law, advocating for the rights and protection of journalists.

As Shabelle Media Network enters its 22nd year, it remains committed to its core values of truth, accuracy, and community empowerment. The organization's dedication to providing a platform for the discussion of issues of interest to the Somali community and offering call-in services for listeners and viewers to interact with program participants demonstrates its commitment to fostering dialogue and understanding.

In conclusion, Shabelle Media Network's 21st anniversary is a celebration of its unwavering commitment to delivering accurate news and fostering unity among the Somali people. As the organization looks to the future, it remains steadfast in its mission to serve as a beacon of truth and a catalyst for positive change in Somalia and beyond.