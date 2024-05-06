Southern Africa: Watch - Moving Beyond the Rhetoric Regional Symposium

6 May 2024
Democracy Works (Johannesburg)
analysis By Lerato Maloka

Democracy Works Foundation (DWF) recently hosted The Southern Africa Regional Symposium, themed Moving Beyond The Rhetoric: The Role of Regional Economic Communities and Normative Frameworks in Advancing Democratic Governance and Electoral Integrity in Southern Africa.

This video takes you through the keynote speakers' addresses and insights from political actors, civil society organisations (CSOs), African Union (AU) & African Governance Architecture (AGA) members, sharing their knowledge and experiences on moving beyond the rhetoric into actionable steps.

Follow us on our social media pages @DemocracyWF to see more of our work in the region.

Read this report on Democracy Works.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Democracy Works. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 400 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.