Southern Africa: Watch - Moving Beyond the Rhetoric Regional Symposium

Democracy Works Foundation (DWF) recently hosted The Southern Africa Regional Symposium, themed Moving Beyond The Rhetoric: The Role of Regional Economic Communities and Normative Frameworks in Advancing Democratic Governance and Electoral Integrity in Southern Africa.

This video takes you through the keynote speakers' addresses and insights from political actors, civil society organisations (CSOs), African Union (AU) & African Governance Architecture (AGA) members, sharing their knowledge and experiences on moving beyond the rhetoric into actionable steps.

