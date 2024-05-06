Kenya: 45,000 Passports Ready for Collection

6 May 2024
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Ken Muthomi

Nairobi — The government has announced that 45000, more passports that are the last batch of the 700,000 passport backlog, are now out and are ready for collection.

According to interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki, the government has already put in place measures for the expedition of the collection of the passports.

"The Government has put in place measures for the expedition of the collection of the final batch of 45,000 passports which are now ready, and which constitute the last batch of the over 700,000 passports whose production was delayed," he stated.

The CS who toured Nyayo House Monday pointed out that there has been a significant improvement in the application, production, and collection of Kenyan passports.

The CS affirmed that the government will further ensure that there is more efficiency in the service delivery of the issuance of Kenyan passports and other documents such as all citizenship, identity, and travel documents.

"Review is ongoing of the Kenya Citizenship and Immigration Act and regulations there under, the Kenya Citizens and Foreign Nationals Management Service Act, the Security Laws (Amendment) Act, the Counter Trafficking in Persons Act, the Refugee Act, the Registration of Persons Act, the Births and Deaths Registration Act, and other relevant laws to consolidate and actualize the reform agenda," he stated.

