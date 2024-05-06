South Africa: Load Shedding Remains Suspended

Eskom says load shedding remains suspended due to the continued sustained improvement in generation performance and a 4 400MW reduction in unplanned outages.

"Following the suspension for 39 consecutive days, load shedding remains suspended until further notice due to ongoing sustained improvements in generation performance.

"Over the past few weeks, there has been a consistent and significant improvement in curbing unplanned outages - technically known as the Unplanned Capacity Loss Factor (UCLF) - due to the success of the Generation Operational Recovery plan which commenced in March 2023," said Eskom in a statement on Sunday.

The unplanned outages are on a downward trajectory and are better compared to the same period last year.

From 26 April 2024 to date, unplanned outages have reduced by close to 4 400MW from 15 523MW to 11 036MW.

There has been no increased usage in the Open Cycle Gas Turbines (OCGTs) for the period of the first week of May in relation to the last reported figures during the System Update on 26 April 2024. For the comparative period last year, unplanned outages increased from 16 882MW to 18 198MW.

"The reduction in unplanned outages as observed recently continues to have a positive impact on the energy availability factor (EAF). The EAF has been above 60% since 29 April 2024 and reached the 65% mark on 01 May 2024.

"The year-to-date performance is currently at 58.99%, which is a notable improvement from the 53% EAF in the same period last year," said the utility.

It said that as the reliability of the generation fleet improves, opportunistic windows are taken for some short-term maintenance, given the recent excess supply in relation to demand, which will further benefit operational recovery as the country moves into the winter period.

Eskom expressed its gratitude to all its employees for their commitment.

"[A] special appreciation goes to the Power Station General Managers and their teams who are working diligently to ensure the recovery of additional generating capacity by bringing units from unplanned outages and planned maintenance back into service as soon as possible."

A total of 2 600MW is expected to be returned to service by Monday.

"We would like to thank those who heed the call to use electricity sparingly and efficiently, including switching off geysers and pool pumps from 17:00 to 21:00. This lowers demand and helps alleviate the pressure on the power system, contributing to lower stages of load shedding," it added.

Eskom said it will provide an update next Sunday or communicate any significant changes as soon as they occur.