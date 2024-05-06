South Africa: High-Risk People Encouraged to Get Flu Vaccination

As South Africa enters the winter season, Gauteng Health and Wellness MEC, Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko, has encouraged the public, especially people at high risk of severe influenza, to visit their nearest public clinics or healthcare providers to get the flu vaccination.

Nkomo-Ralehoko urged people, especially those at high risk such as adults aged 65 years and older, people with underlying illness such as heart and lung disease, people living with HIV and tuberculosis, as well as pregnant people, to visit their nearest public clinics or healthcare providers to get the flu jab.

"Getting vaccinated is a safe and effective way to protect yourself and those around you from influenza," Nkomo-Ralehoko said.

The MEC made the call on Sunday, as the department joined the global community in observing World Hand Hygiene Day to raise awareness about the importance of hand hygiene in preventing the spread of diseases.

World Hand Hygiene Day is observed annually on 5 May to improve hand hygiene standards at home and the workplace - thereby protecting health and care workers, as well as communities from infections and curbing the spread of harmful germs.

The 2024 World Hand Hygiene Day was observed under the theme: "Promoting knowledge and capacity building of health and care workers through innovative and impactful training and education, on infection prevention and control, including hand hygiene".

Nkomo-Ralehoko emphasised the importance of hand hygiene to stop the spread of respiratory infections.

"It is critical that health and care workers and the public at large make hand hygiene a non-negotiable routine in their daily lives as a simple, yet powerful tool to safeguard their wellbeing. Through advocacy and education, we can foster these good habits that help prevent the spread of diseases," Nkomo-Ralehoko said.

Nkomo-Ralehoko noted that hand hygiene has proven effective as a preventive measure during the COVID-19 pandemic and the recent Cholera outbreak.

"Hands should be washed with a soap or alcohol-based sanitiser for a at least 20 seconds, covering all surfaces of the hands, including the palms, back of hands, between fingers, back of fingers, thumbs, fingertips, and wrists.

"As we enter the winter months - which often sees an increase in cases of flu infections - the message around hand hygiene is even more urgent as a proactive measure to protect ourselves and loved ones and stop the spread of respiratory infections such as influenza," Nkomo-Ralehoko said.

In an effort to raise awareness, the department's health facilities will from 5 to 10 May 2024, embark on a handwashing campaign targeting healthcare workers, patients, and the public about the significance of hand hygiene.