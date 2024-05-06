South Africa: Administrator Addresses Alleged Outstanding Payments for Private Student Accommodation

6 May 2024
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) Administrator, Freeman Nomvalo, has assigned staff to urgently address concerns around the outstanding payments for private student accommodation.

This follows complaints brought to the Administrator's attention regarding alleged outstanding payments for private student accommodation and reports of students being locked out by landlords in some areas.

"We anticipate that these should be resolved during the course of the month of May 2024," Nomvalo said.

To ensure that the issues do not further disrupt teaching and learning, the Administrator has urged the affected landlords to cooperate with the established NSFAS process to address all concerns.

Nomvalo said a dedicated email address has been established to process all disputes or concerns from landlords. All disputes and concerns regarding alleged outstanding payments for private student accommodation must be submitted to NSFASAccomProv@nsfas.org.za.

