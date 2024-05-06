Uganda: National Census - Ugandans in Diaspora to Be Counted Digitally, Says UBOS

6 May 2024
Nile Post (Kampala)
By Samuel Muhimba

The Uganda Bureau of Statistics (UBOS) has revealed that Ugandans living abroad will be recorded during the forthcoming national census.

Uganda is set to conduct the National Population and housing Census 2024 starting on May 10 until May 19, 2024.

Speaking to journalists, UBOS board chairperson Dr Albert Byamugisha revealed that Ugandans in the diaspora will take part in the exercise digitally.

He noted that the statistics body will collaborate with ambassadors in respective countries to coordinate the exercise.

"For people living abroad, we are dealing with the ambassadors who will coordinate that census. Remember we are using tablets," Byamugisha said

"It's going to be digital. So, it's going to be easy." he added.

According to UBOS, the census night will be the Night of Thursday May 9, 2024 and all questions related to census will refer to that night.

"Even when the enumerator came on the 10th day, you are requested to remember who spent that night in your household." Byamugisha said.

Meanwhile, May 10 has been declared public holiday and citizens have been asked to stay home and participate in the census.

