Uganda: Kabaka Still Abroad for Treatment - Mayiga

Many, especially on social media had pressed Katikkiro Mayiga to address concerns regarding the Kabaka's whereabouts.

The Premier of Buganda Kingdom, Charles Peter Mayiga has clarified that Kabaka Ronald Mutebi is still out of the country, receiving treatment.

He made the revelation on Monday, during the Buganda kingdom meeting where he updated on a number of issues.

For weeks now, the Kabaka has been out of the public eye, raising concerns among his subjects and Ugandans at large about his well-being.

On Monday, Mayiga said the Kabaka is still out of the country receiving treatment and will return as soon as his medical handlers discharge him.

"I'm informing Buganda once again that the Kabaka is still abroad where he went for an appointment with his medical handlers. He will return upon the doctors' confirmation that he is ready to be discharged." Mayiga said on Monday.

The Buganda King, was last seen in March, just days before his birthday run which happened on April 7, 2024 at Mengo.

Many participants who had anticipated to see the Kabaka flag off the run saw their excitement cut short after the Kabaka was a no show.

Instead, the Kabaga delegated the princess royal, Dr Agnes Nabaloga, to flag off the birthday run.

Speaking to the journalists in early April, Katikkiro Mayiga would confirm that the Kabaka had left the country on March 21 to Europe, for an appointment with his medical handlers.

The Kabaka is understood to have struggled with ill-health in recent years. In April 2021, he turned up for his 66th birthday celebrations looking frail.

The decision to allow the Kabaka out in that state did not go well with some subjects, while it also led to speculations about his condition until Mengo put a stop to it all.