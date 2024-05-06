Somalia: Prime Minister Hamza Abdi Barre Arrives in Nairobi for Key Bilateral Meeting and for Kenya-Somalia Joint Commission's 3rd Session

Somalia Federal Government Prime Minister Hamza Abdi Barre has on Monday arrived in in Nairobi in Kenya's capital Mogadishu.

Upon arrival at the airport, Prime Minister Barre was warmly by Prime Minister Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi and Defence Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale.

Somali Ambassador to Kenya Jibril Ibrahim Abdulle was also at the airport to received the premier.

According to a statement from the Somali government, the PM Barre is expected to attend the Ministerial Segment of the Kenya-Somalia 3rd Session Joint Commission for Cooperation.

During his visit, the PM also will be hosted by Kenya's Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua for important meeting on bolstering cooperation between the two countries in the field of bilateral and diplomatic relations.

Kenya and Somalia have recently renewed joint efforts to foster relations between both sides in efforts aimed at addressing key challenges afflicting the region.

Kenya is among troop contributing countries to the African Union Transition Mission in Somalia ATMIS that has significantly improved and restored peace and stability in the Horn of Africa Nation that was gripped by decades of civil war and insurgency.