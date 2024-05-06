South Africa: Pandor On Working Visit to Equatorial Guinea

International Relations and Cooperation Minister, Dr Naledi Pandor, is on a two-day working visit to Republic of Equatorial Guinea.

On the first day of her working visit on Sunday, Minister Pandor held bilateral talks with her counterpart, H.E. Mr Simeon Oyono Esono Angue, Minister of Foreign Affairs, International Cooperation and Diaspora.

"The discussions focused on strengthening bilateral relations between South Africa and Equatorial Guinea. The Ministers also discussed regional, continental and global issues of common interest," said the Department of International Relations and Cooperation on Sunday.

At the conclusion of their meeting, Minister Pandor and Minister Angue signed the Memorundum of Understanding on the Establishment of the Joint Commission for Cooperation (JCC) between the Republic of South Africa and the Republic of Equatorial Guinea.