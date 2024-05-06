South Africa: Pandor On Working Visit to Equatorial Guinea

6 May 2024
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

International Relations and Cooperation Minister, Dr Naledi Pandor, is on a two-day working visit to Republic of Equatorial Guinea.

On the first day of her working visit on Sunday, Minister Pandor held bilateral talks with her counterpart, H.E. Mr Simeon Oyono Esono Angue, Minister of Foreign Affairs, International Cooperation and Diaspora.

"The discussions focused on strengthening bilateral relations between South Africa and Equatorial Guinea. The Ministers also discussed regional, continental and global issues of common interest," said the Department of International Relations and Cooperation on Sunday.

At the conclusion of their meeting, Minister Pandor and Minister Angue signed the Memorundum of Understanding on the Establishment of the Joint Commission for Cooperation (JCC) between the Republic of South Africa and the Republic of Equatorial Guinea.

Read the original article on SAnews.gov.za.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 SAnews.gov.za. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 400 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.