Ugandans Held Captive in Myanmar Freed

Some of the Ugandans who had been held captive by rebels in Myanmar have been freed, the Ministry of Internal Affairs has said.

Government earlier this year said a number of Ugandans who had been trafficked from Uganda for work abroad ended up in rebel controlled areas in Myanmar.

Updating the country on the matter on Monday, Derrick Basalirwa Kigenyi, the deputy national coordinator for trafficking in persons said after negotiations with the Myanmar government, some of the Ugandans were released.

"Government has been working hand in hand with all stakeholders including the Union of Myanmar government and to that effect, we have successfully repatriated 21 Ugandans," Kigenyi said.

He said these Ugandans who had been held captive in Myanmar have been released in phases.

The Ministry of Internal Affairs official said on the sidelines of the NAM summit in Kampala, officials from both governments held talks leading to the release of some of the captives.

"The current status is that 26 Ugandans were rescued and these are awaiting repatriation back home. They are in the right hands of authorities but negotiations are continuing to have the remaining Ugandans freed."

Government last year said these had been recruited by a group of Ugandans living here and others in Dubai and Thailand for work but ended up in Myanmar under unclear circumstances.

Most of these Ugandans were being exploited in terms of labour, especially in the country's ongoing civil war following Myanmar's long-running insurgencies which escalated significantly in response to the 2021 military coup d'état and the subsequent violent crackdown on anti-coup protests.

Speaking on Monday, Kigenyi said a key suspect in the trafficking of these Ugandans from Uganda had been apprehended.

"One individual, Edith Sabuka Mukisa a suspected trafficker who returned to the country on April, 27 has been arrested and now in police custody. When our people finally return, we shall start on her case," Kigenyi said.