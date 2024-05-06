South Africa: Kolisi and Springboks Take Home Largest Haul From the SA Sports Awards

6 May 2024
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
By Keanan Hemmonsbey

The Springboks took home six awards and SA Rugby two at the SA Sports Awards on Sunday night.

The Springboks swept the awards at the annual SA Sports Awards, held at Sun City in North West on Sunday night.

It was little surprise that the World Cup-winning Boks were the biggest winners at an evening celebrating South Africa's best athletes, taking home six awards while the South African Rugby Union (Saru) received another two.

Bok captain Siya Kolisi was named South Africa's Sport Star of the Year as well as the People's Choice Athlete of the Year.

Springbok coach Jacques Nienaber was announced as the Coach of the Year, while Manie Libbok was the Newcomer of the Year and Eben Etzebeth walked away with the Sportsman of the Year.

The Springboks were the Team of the Year while SA Rugby president Mark Alexander was named Administrator of the Year.

It's an improvement on the global awards stage where the Boks and Kolisi were nominated at last month's Laureus World Sports Awards but fell short.

Also nominated for a Laureus award was historic South African sailor Kirsten Neuschäfer. Her achievement was appreciated back home, however, as she received the Sportswoman of the Year award on Sunday night.

In 2023, Neuschäfer became the first woman to win the prestigious...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 400 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.