South Africa: Kolisi and Springboks Take Home Largest Haul From the SA Sports Awards

The Springboks swept the awards at the annual SA Sports Awards, held at Sun City in North West on Sunday night.

It was little surprise that the World Cup-winning Boks were the biggest winners at an evening celebrating South Africa's best athletes, taking home six awards while the South African Rugby Union (Saru) received another two.

Bok captain Siya Kolisi was named South Africa's Sport Star of the Year as well as the People's Choice Athlete of the Year.

Springbok coach Jacques Nienaber was announced as the Coach of the Year, while Manie Libbok was the Newcomer of the Year and Eben Etzebeth walked away with the Sportsman of the Year.

The Springboks were the Team of the Year while SA Rugby president Mark Alexander was named Administrator of the Year.

It's an improvement on the global awards stage where the Boks and Kolisi were nominated at last month's Laureus World Sports Awards but fell short.

Also nominated for a Laureus award was historic South African sailor Kirsten Neuschäfer. Her achievement was appreciated back home, however, as she received the Sportswoman of the Year award on Sunday night.

In 2023, Neuschäfer became the first woman to win the prestigious...