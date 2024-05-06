South Africa: Bodies Pile Up in Nyanga With Four Gunned Down in Latest Wave of Escalating Violence

The murders come barely a week after four other people were killed in the area, meaning eight people have been killed in Nyanga in seven days.

The community of Browns Farm, Philippi in Nyanga is reeling in shock following the shooting of eight people, four of whom died from their injuries.

According to Police spokesperson Colonel André Traut, Nyanga police responded to a call on Sunday evening at around 6.20 pm in Browns Farm. Upon arrival, they discovered three deceased men aged in their twenties and five individuals aged between 27 and 35 with gunshot wounds.

"Unknown gunmen opened fire at the victims at their residence in Mazizini in Browns Farm, Nyanga, killing three on the scene, and wounding five. The injured victims were admitted to hospital where one succumbed to death."

Traut said the motive behind the shooting has yet to be determined and no arrests have been made.

