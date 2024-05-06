South Africa: Bodies Pile Up in Nyanga With Four Gunned Down in Latest Wave of Escalating Violence

6 May 2024
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
By Velani Ludidi

The murders come barely a week after four other people were killed in the area, meaning eight people have been killed in Nyanga in seven days.

The community of Browns Farm, Philippi in Nyanga is reeling in shock following the shooting of eight people, four of whom died from their injuries.

According to Police spokesperson Colonel André Traut, Nyanga police responded to a call on Sunday evening at around 6.20 pm in Browns Farm. Upon arrival, they discovered three deceased men aged in their twenties and five individuals aged between 27 and 35 with gunshot wounds.

Four men were killed and four others aged between 27 and 35 were left with multiple gun wounds following an ambush by unknown gunmen at their residence in Mazizini in Browns Farm, Philippi. Nyanga police attended the scene around 18:20 and they found the bodies. Motive, unknown pic.twitter.com/AUfwzJTKZ9-- Veve (@LudidiVelani) May 6, 2024

"Unknown gunmen opened fire at the victims at their residence in Mazizini in Browns Farm, Nyanga, killing three on the scene, and wounding five. The injured victims were admitted to hospital where one succumbed to death."

Traut said the motive behind the shooting has yet to be determined and no arrests have been made.

The shooting comes barely a week after four people were killed in the area, meaning eight people have been killed in...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 400 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.