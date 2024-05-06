Kenya: NCPB MD Sent Home Amid Fertilizer Scandal, Replaced By Samuel Kirogo

Nairobi — The National Cereals and Produce Board (NCPB) has suspended Joseph Kimote as MD amid fertilizer scandal charges.

Samuel Karogo, who currently serves in the organization as Finance and Accounting General Manager, will occupy the new post in an acting capacity.

NCPB chairman, Samuel Ragwa, confirmed to Capital Business that the decision to suspend the MD and other officials who are involved in the fake fertilizer scandal was made today.

"Work must continue and that is why we made the decision. So we have replaced John Kimote with Samuel Karogo who was the General Finance manager as the acting MD," he said.

This comes days after Kimote, along with the Corporate Secretary John Kiplangat Ngetich and General Marketing Manager John Mbaya Matiri, were arrested on Wednesday following the Director of Public Prosecution's approval to charge them alongside a businessman involved in the multi-million-dollar deal.

Detectives, acting on the directives of the DPP, swiftly moved to arrest the officials for their alleged roles in the fertilizer fraud that led to an impeachment motion against Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Mithika Linturi.

Investigations led by detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) headquarters also led to the questioning of officials from government agencies responsible for handling the fake fertilizer, including the Kenya Bureau of Standards (KEBS) and suppliers.

In March, the Ministry of Agriculture advised farmers who had purchased the counterfeit fertilizer to cease its use immediately and seek guidance from NCPB facilities.

The ministry also announced that KEBS had initiated legal action against the manufacturer.

In response to the scandal, the Ministry of Agriculture directed NCPB to recall all substandard fertilizers distributed to farmers as part of an escalating probe into the matter.