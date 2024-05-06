Mozambique: Terrorists Raid Mazeze Administrative Post

Maputo — A group of Islamist terrorists has raided Mazeze administrative post, in Chiúre district, in the northern Mozambican province of Cabo Delgado.

This group, according to local sources, cited in Monday's issue of the independent newsheet "Carta de Moçambique', is believed to be among those terrorists that escaped from an operation of the Mozambican Defence and Security Forces, in Eráti district, in the neighbouring Province of Nampula.

The group, estimated at more than ten men, attacked Nacoja village in Mazeze, burning down the homes of the local population. "They didn't do anything worse because the people in the village ran away, when they realized the terrorists were there', said one source.

Another resident believes that some of the raiders were captured and killed by the defence and security forces and their allies.

This source also said that most of the population of the villages of Nacoja, Magaia, Micoleni, 25 de Setembro, Napala, and Ntonhane have taken shelter in the district capital, Chiúre town.

The Chiure district administrator, Oliveira Amimo, last week protested at the lack of transport to evacuate displaced families from Chiure town to accommodation centres.