Africa: Women and Girls in Mozambique to Benefit From New Initiative Combatting Gender-Based Violence

press release

WASHINGTON — Women and girls in Mozambique are set to benefit from a new initiative to address Gender-based Violence (GBV), approved by the World Bank Board of Directors on April 30. The Capacity Building for Improved Gender-based Violence Response Project aims to improve the capacity of GBV service providers, enhance the provision of integrated digital GBV services, and increase the use of these services by survivors.

GBV is a critical challenge in Mozambique. It not only harms individuals but also affects the country's overall development, slowing down progress and making it harder to overcome poverty. Recent data shows that 37% of women aged 18-49 have experienced physical or sexual violence, mainly from their partners, and a staggering 53% of women aged 20-24 were married before they turned 18. Despite these alarming numbers, many survivors do not seek help, underlining the urgent need for action.

Idah Z. Pswarayi-Riddihough, World Bank Country Director for Mozambique, stressed the importance of strengthening the systems that support GBV survivors. "Improving access to services for survivors not only addresses their immediate needs but also ensures the sustainability of our efforts," she stated.

This project, supported by a $20 million grant from the World Bank's International Development Association (IDA)*, will train and build the capacity of 2,196 GBV service providers across Mozambique. It will also introduce an integrated digital system to collect data, manage cases, and refer GBV incidents to Integrated Care Centers across Mozambique. Through digital platforms and awareness campaigns, the project aims to monitor cases effectively, engage government and civil society, and encourage survivors to seek help. The Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Action is the project's lead Implementing Agency, with the Ministry of Economy and Finance having a key coordination role.

"While addressing GBV is a long-term goal, this project is a significant step towards developing effective response mechanisms and improving services for GBV survivors," said Hiska Reyes, World Bank Senior Social Development Specialist and Task Team Leader for the project.

The initiative will complement existing GBV prevention and response efforts in Mozambique, including initiatives focused on social norms and digital technology projects aimed at enhancing the use of digital services by government partners.

*The World Bank's International Development Association (IDA), established in 1960, helps the world's poorest countries by providing grants and low to zero-interest loans for projects and programs that boost economic growth, reduce poverty, and improve poor people's lives. IDA is one of the largest sources of assistance for the world's 74 poorest countries, 39 of which are in Africa. Resources from IDA bring positive change to the 1.3 billion people who live in IDA countries. Since 1960, IDA has provided $496 billion to 114 countries. Annual commitments have increased steadily and averaged about $34.7 billion over the last three years (FY20-FY22), with about 70 percent going to Africa. Learn more online: IDA.worldbank.org. #IDAworks