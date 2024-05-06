Malawi: Tanzania-Malawi Lake Dispute - Diplomat Chikago Suggests That Malawi Should Surrender the Lake's Northern Section

Former diplomat John Chikago has suggested that Malawi should relinquish the northern section of the lake as Tanzania cannot be stopped from using the waters.

Chikago's comment, in an interview with one of the daily papers in the country, comes at a time when Malawi and Tanzania are scheduled to meet to discuss the controversy over Dodoma's development of Mbamba Bay Port on Lake Malawi.

Speaking in an interview, Minister of Foreign Affairs Nancy Tembo said Malawi has set up a team to lead the discussions with Tanzania.

But the minister declined to divulge finer details of the ongoing engagement, saying: "This issue is being dealt with. We have a team in place. Once ready, we will inform you of the outcome."

But two international relations experts have expressed contrasting views on Malawi's position on the issue.

But in a separate interview on Wednesday, international policy scholar George Chaima described the move by Tanzania as a direct provocation and breach of international conventions on boundaries.

He said the boundaries between the two countries are permanent and advised Malawi to engage Tanzania in serious and urgent discussions on the matter.

In a confidential diplomatic note dated February 2 2024, Malawi Government said it was not consulted on the project and asked Dodoma to halt construction works.

Malawi bases its argument on a July 1 1890 treaty between Germany and Britain that maps the boundary between the two countries along the Tanzanian shores.

On the other hand, Tanzania is invoking the 1982 United Nations (UN) Convention on Law of the Sea that stipulates that in cases where nations are separated by water bodies, the boundary lies in the middle of the water source.

A team of mediators on the boundary dispute between Malawi, who included former South Africa and Botswana presidents Thabo Mbeki and Festus Mogae last met in Pretoria, South Africa in July 2017.

In a joint publication last month, security expert retired Malawi Defence Force Brigadier General Marcel Chirwa and Colin Robinson observed that the border dispute is in limbo as Malawi focuses her energy on more pressing needs.