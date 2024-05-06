Congo-Kinshasa: On Condemning the Attack On an Internally Displaced Persons Camp in the Democratic Republic of the Congo

3 May 2024
United States Department of State (Washington, DC)
The United States strongly condemns the attack today from Rwanda Defense Forces (RDF) and M23 positions on the Mugunga camp for Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC). This attack has caused the deaths of at least nine persons and wounded at least 33 others, many of whom were women and children. We are gravely concerned about the recent RDF and M23 expansion in eastern DRC, which has contributed to the displacement of more than 2.5 million people, and call on both parties to respect human rights and adhere to applicable obligations under international humanitarian law.

It is essential that all states respect each other's sovereignty and territorial integrity and hold accountable all actors for human rights abuses in the conflict in eastern DRC. We continue to support regional diplomatic efforts, and call on all parties to take steps to de-escalate tensions, avoid endangering civilian populations, and participate constructively in dialogue to create conditions for a negotiated solution and lasting peace.

Matthew Miller, Department Spokesperson

