Kenyan Army Prepares for Haiti Deployment Ahead of Ruto's Us Visit

Kenyan army preparations for deployment in Haiti are underway, slated for this month, in advance of President William Ruto's impending visit to Washington later in May, a senior official at the White House has confirmed.

Civil contractors have commenced groundwork for the impending arrival of Kenyan troops, according to Todd Robinson, the US Assistant Secretary of State for the Bureau of International Narcotics and Law Enforcement Affairs, as reported by the Miami Herald.

Mr Robinson stated that an initial deployment of Kenyan police officers is being coordinated to coincide with President William Ruto's visit to Washington later this month.

The White House is gearing up to welcome President Ruto and First Lady Rachel Ruto for a state visit on May 23, commemorating the 60th anniversary of US-Kenya diplomatic relations.

The official cited by the publication indicated that the initial deployment is scheduled to occur around President Ruto's State visit.

The Pentagon, which has committed $200 million in support of the mission, is tasked with preparing a base for the incoming forces.

In March of this year, Kenya's Ambassador to the United Nations, Martin Kimani, informed the UN Security Council that a preliminary contingent of 400 police officers is poised for deployment pending the anticipated facilitation of American logistics and resources by Washington.

Kenya and the US have reaffirmed their commitment to the deployment of a Multinational Security Support mission.

The principal objective of this deployment is to aid the Haitian National Police in establishing conducive security conditions for conducting free and fair elections.

The diplomatic collaboration between the two nations culminated in the signing of a "reciprocal" agreement, paving the way for the deployment of Kenyan police personnel to Haiti in efforts to quell the ongoing unrest.

Haiti has grappled with widespread gang violence for over two years, following the assassination of President Jovenel Moise in July 2021.