Kenya: KQ Resumes DRC Flights Following Staff Release

Kenya Airways has swiftly resumed its flights to the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), a day after the release of two of its employees who were detained over a week ago in Kinshasa.

The national carrier, commonly known as KQ, announced the reinstatement of its flights effective Wednesday, following a brief suspension of services on these routes just days prior.

Diplomatic channels were vigorously engaged in securing the release of the Kenya Airways personnel, who had been apprehended by the Congolese military. The individuals were detained in connection to allegations concerning the handling of valuable cargo.

On Monday, Kenya Airways disclosed that the two employees, embroiled in accusations regarding the handling of said cargo, had been liberated.

Allan Kilavuka, the airline's Chief Executive Officer, expressed gratitude towards Kenya's Foreign Office for their involvement in the resolution of the matter.

"We are pleased to announce that Kenya Airways will resume flights to Kinshasa on May 8, 2024, with the necessary groundwork in place. We eagerly anticipate resuming service for our esteemed clientele," said Mr Kilavuka.

The CEO extended appreciation to the Kenyan government, led by Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi, and the Kenyan embassy in Kinshasa for their support throughout the ordeal.

Kenya Airways reiterated its firm stance on the innocence of its staff members, emphasizing that they were merely executing their duties in strict accordance with established protocols. "We maintain our unwavering support for their innocence," affirmed the carrier.

The basis for the employees' arrest purportedly stemmed from purported discrepancies in customs documentation related to valuable cargo scheduled for transport on a KQ flight on April 12.

However, the airline clarified that said cargo had not been uplifted or accepted due to incomplete documentation.