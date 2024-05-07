Angola Ends African Swimming Championships With Silver Medal

Luanda — Angola on Saturday at the Alvalade swimming pool, in Luanda, finished the African Pura Swimming Championships with a silver medal, won by Lia Lima in the 200m butterfly, with a time of 2h:20min.22 and some records.

In the history of the event, the national team now has three silver medals, the first two of which were won in the 1998 edition, by Nádia Cruz, in Nairobi, Kenya, in the 100m and 200m breaststroke events.

In this event which was organised for the first time in Angola, for both male and female category, the National Team came eighth in the overall standings.

The women's team were the most productive. For five days Lia Lima competed against opponents from Egypt, Algeria and South Africa.

In around 22 finals in 42 events, the national team also stood out with national records broken by Rhanya Santo (200m backstroke), Rafaela Santo (1500m freestyle), Lia Lima (400m freestyle) and in the 4x100m freestyle relay.

Henrique Mascarenhas was another of Angola's references, as the other experienced swimmer Salvador Gordo was forced to drop out of the competition early after suffering from respiratory problems on Thursday.

The competition was won by Egypt, with 15 gold, 19 silver and 13 bronze medals. South Africa came second with 13 gold, 14 silver and 11 bronze, while Algeria was third with nine gold, five silver and 11 bronze.

However, for this Sunday, which is the last day, is scheduled to compete in open water on the beach of Luanda Island.

At 4pm, a gala will be held in honour of one hundred personalities who have stood out in the history of the sport over the years.