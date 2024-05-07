Malawi: After Begging K500 000, Prophet Habakkuk Gets K6million From Bushiri

6 May 2024
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Our Reporter

Prophet Shepherd Bushiri on Sunday night blessed social media trending Prophet Habakkuk with a K6 million windfall.

Prophet Habakkuk was among worshippers who joined Prophet Bushiri during a prayer service yesterday in Mzuzu.

Prophet Bushiri called out if Prophet Habakkuk was available to which Prophet Habakkuk stood up and went to where Prophet Bushiri was standing.

Prophet Bushiri said he listened to video clips in which Prophet Habakkuk was begging K500,000 from Prophet Bushiri to pay rent.

He said he loved Prophet Bushiri and wanted to bless him with money, upon which he asked from the congregation if anyone had K6 million.

An unidentified man stood up and handed over the K6 million to Prophet Habakkuk who looked surprised.

Prophet Bushiri is known for his generosity and among others, he helps the needy with food, school fees.

