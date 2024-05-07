Rwanda: AU Condemns Attack On Camps of Internally Displaced Persons in Eastern DR Congo

6 May 2024
The New Times (Kigali)
By Times Reporter

The Chairperson of the African Union Commission, Amb Moussa Faki Mahamat, has condemned, in the strongest terms, the murderous bombardment of the camps of the internally displaced persons in Lac-Vert and Mugunga, resulting in the death of and serious injury to people, including women and children, on the outskirts of Goma, the capital of North Kivu Province, in eastern DR Congo.

The Government of Rwanda dismissed reports from the U.S. Department of State claiming that Kigali was behind the bombing of the IDP camps around Goma.

In a May 5 statement, the Chairperson of the AU Commission conveyed his "deepest condolences to the families of the victims" and greatly deplored the continuing escalation of violence in all its forms in eastern DR Congo.

"He recalls that such violence contravenes the letter and spirit of the Conclusions of the Luanda Ministerial meeting held on 21 March 2024, which called for a complete and immediate ceasefire," reads part of the statement in which the Chairperson of the Commission reiterated the position of the African Union "in favour of a comprehensive political solution to the challenges of peace and security in the region."

The Chairperson of the African Union Commission reaffirmed his support for the Luanda and Nairobi peace processes in the quest for ways and means of achieving lasting peace in eastern DR Congo and throughout the great lakes region.

