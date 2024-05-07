Zimbabwe: Kombi Overturns Three Times Near Chivhu, School Children Injured

6 May 2024
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Tapiwa Svondo

SOME Mutero High School learners were seriously injured this morning when a kombi they were travelling in from Harare to Gutu lost control and overturned three times.

The Zimbabwe Republic Police confirmed the accident at the 106 km peg near Chivhu.

"The ZRP confirms that a Toyota Quantum Kombi was involved in a serious road traffic accident at the 106 km peg along Harare-Beitbridge Road near Chivhu whilst carrying school children from Mutero High School in Gutu, the driver and a parent.

"The kombi was on its way to Masvingo when the driver lost control and the Kombi overturned three times near Munyati Bridge and landed on its wheels", said the police statement.

All injured occupants were rushed to Chivhu General Hospital for treatment.

"The accident occurred at around 1000 hours this morning. All the vehicle occupants are currently being treated at Chivhu General Hospital," added police.

The school pupils were returning to school for their second term of the year.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 400 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.