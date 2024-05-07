South Africa: DA Calls for Action Following Brutal Murder of Glen Couple

The Democratic Alliance (DA) extends its heartfelt condolences to the Morrison family following a horrific farm attack on the Rietfontein Farm in Glen, Mangaung Metropolitan Municipality that claimed the lives of an elderly farmer and his wife. This incident is yet another tragic occurrence following a recent attack in Ladybrand.

The alarming surge in violent crime across the province can be attributed to the inadequate performance of ANC policies on policing.

The National Government's failure to curb crime cannot be solely blamed on socioeconomic factors. The government persists in advocating for a centralised national police force, whereas the DA advocates for a decentralised, locally accountable police force. This approach will bring law enforcement closer to communities, enabling tailored policing strategies to address their unique challenges.

The daily lives of South Africans are marred by the persistent fear of crime, with an ever-present risk of theft, murder, or rape in our streets. Approximately 75 South Africans are murdered daily, leaving citizens with little confidence in the SAPS' ability to protect them.

The DA acknowledges that the State's foremost duty is to protect its citizens from violence and crime. The most effective deterrent against crime is the assurance that the state's criminal justice system will apprehend and prosecute criminals.

The centralisation of the police force under an inept central government, which manipulates law enforcement for political gain, has led to the gradual breakdown of policing in South Africa. To effectively combat crime, the DA is committed to decentralising the police service and enhancing local accountability.

Additionally, we will protect rural communities from crime, including farm attacks and murders, by:

Implementing tailored provincial and district rural safety plans across all provinces, adequately funded for implementation;

Establishing rural safety units in collaboration with Rural Community Policing Units;

Establishing rural radio networks, utilising CCTV and drones;

Enhancing the capacity of anti-stock-theft units; and

Proposing legislation to criminalise and prevent orchestrated land invasions.

We are dedicated to safeguarding communities nationwide and urge all residents to participate in the 2024 National and Provincial Government elections on 29 May.