South Africa: Building Collapses in George - 3 Dead and 51 Missing

Daniel Steyn/GroundUp
Scaffolding can be seen of a building in George that collapsed on Monday night. This is as close as we could get because the area was cordoned off.
6 May 2024
GroundUp (Cape Town)
By Daniel Steyn

An apartment block still under construction collapsed in George on Monday afternoon, trapping dozens of people under the rubble.

George municipality confirmed on Monday night that 51 people were still unaccounted for. 24 people had been retrieved, of whom 3 had died. Rescue teams with sniffer dogs are searching for the remaining people. Families of the victims are being assisted by the Department of Social Development.

Officials from George Municipality, SAPS, and the Western Cape Government were on the scene conducting the search and rescue operation.

Gift of the Givers was also on the scene to assist the rescue operation.

The cause of the building’s collapse is still unknown.

This is a developing story.

