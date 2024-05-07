Rwanda: Radisson Blu & Kigali Convention Centre Pays Tribute to Genocide Victims, Calls for Fight Against Genocide Denial

Management and staff of Radisson Blu Hotel & Kigali Convention Centre and Park Inn by Radisson, on Friday, May 3, gathered at Gisozi Genocide Memorial site, to pay tribute to the victims of the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi in Rwanda.

During the commemoration, staff members laid wreaths to pay tribute to the memory of those buried at the memorial site. The event proceeded at the Kigali Convention Centre where Rob Kucera, General Manager at Radisson Blu Kigali, reflected on the resilience and courage displayed by the people of Rwanda as they tirelessly worked to rebuild their nation, serving as an inspiration for others.

Additionally, he urged the youth to remain committed to learning and understanding the nation's history, recognising its significance in shaping a brighter tomorrow.

Epaphrodite Niwemwungeri, Ibuka commissioner, commenced by expressing appreciation, acknowledging that Radisson Blu offers a diverse range of activities aimed at assisting survivors of the Genocide, and encouraging them to persevere in their efforts.

"Let us stand united and keep supporting each other as we continue to build our history, ensuring that the tragedies of the past will never happen again. It's crucial to remain vigilant, for those who seek to distort our history and deny the Genocide are still there," he added.

Niwemwungeri underscored the importance of recognising that as the country progresses in its development endeavours, it must simultaneously confront the ongoing struggle against Genocide denialism.

Hubert Sugira Hategekimana, relationship expert and author, underscored the imperative of rebuilding the community in the aftermath of the Genocide, particularly addressing the predominantly young audience, many of whom were under 30.

He highlighted that for most of them, the narratives of the Genocide were passed down by their parents. Moreover, he shed light on research findings indicating that children born in 1994 and thereafter bear similar consequences as their parents who survived the Genocide.

Additionally, he underscored the significance of recognising that a significant portion of the challenges we encounter, particularly in mental health, stem from the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi. Furthermore, he highlighted the foundational importance of building successful homes, emphasising that as Rwandans, we must allow ourselves the necessary time to heal to cultivate resilient and strong families.

Olivier Oleg Karambizi, Genocide Denial Prevention Analyst from the Ministry of National Unity and Civic Engagement (MINUBUMWE), stressed that remembrance serves as a means to rekindle the value of each life lost in the genocide.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Rwanda Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Moreover, he underscored the importance of reflection, asserting, "By remembering, we confront the root causes of the Genocide and address its enduring effects, thereby strengthening our resolve to ensure such atrocities never recur."

He further emphasised, "Every Rwandan should make it his or her responsibility to fight genocide ideology. When we remember history, we want every Rwandan to use it as a tool to fight those who deny the Genocide."

Frank Gahindiro, front office manager at Park Inn by Radisson, underscored the significant presence of youth among hotel staff, highlighting their frequent interactions with foreigners who often misrepresent Rwanda's history, with a particular emphasis on the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi.

"However, the level we are at is the best level of reconstruction, and we have to learn together about what will help us fight those with genocide ideology to prevent it from happening again," he added.