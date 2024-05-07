Kenya: KQ Staff Detained in DRC Over Missing 'Valuable' Cargo Documentation Released

7 May 2024
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Ken Muthomi

Nairobi — The Kenya Airways (KQ) manager in the Democratic Republic of Congo, who was detained in Kinshasa over missing customs documentation on "valuable" cargo, has been released.

According to Kenya's foreign affairs principal secretary, Korir Sing'oei, Lydia Mbotela was released on Monday by the authorities in Kinshasa.

Sing'oei attributed the successful release to the joint negotiation effort conducted by the military attaché, the FRO, and the charge d'affaires.

"Deeply greatful to inform that Lydia Mbotela, KQ manager in DRC has just been released by the authorities in Kinshasa. I commend the team at our Mission: Our military Attache, the FRO and the charge d' affaires, for this incredible work of negotiating our compatriot's release," he stated on X.

Mbotela was among the two KQ employees who were detained for two weeks by the DRC military intelligence over the alleged cargo that was to be transported on a KQ flight on April 12.

On April 26, the airline's Group Managing Director, Allan Kilavuka, said that the Militaire des Activities Anti-Patrie (DEMIAP) confiscated the phones of its staff and denied access to them.

However, Kilavuka explained that the said cargo was not uplifted or accepted by KQ due to incomplete documentation asserting that the duo was illegally detained.

To protest the move, KQ suspended its flights to Kinshasa, pointing out that the detention of the two employees made it difficult for the airline to supervise its operations in Kinshasa.

"This includes customer service, ground handling, cargo activities and generally ensuring safe, secure and efficient operations," Kilavuka stated.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 400 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.