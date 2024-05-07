South Africa: KZN Declares War On Illegal Dumping

In a bid to eradicate illegal dump sites and maintain cleanliness in public spaces, the KwaZulu-Natal Department of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (CoGTA) has launched its "War on Illegal Dumping" campaign.

Launched by KZN COGTA MEC, Bongiwe Sithole-Moloi, the program will be implemented across 10 municipalities in the province, providing employment to 450 people for 12 months through the Expanded Public Works Programme (EPWP).

Participating municipalities include the eThekwini Metropolitan, Greater Kokstad Local Municipality, Msunduzi Local Municipality, Alfred Duma Local Municipality, Ray Nkonyeni Local Municipality, eNdumeni Local Municipality, Newcastle Local Municipality, KwaDukuza Local Municipality, Abaqulusi Local Municipality and uMhlathuze Local Municipality.

The launch of the programme commenced with a massive cleanup and the eradication of two dump sites in Amaoti Township, north of Durban. The MEC, along with Mayors of the participating municipalities, also awarded contracts to the newly recruited EPWP workers.

Speaking at the launch, Sithole-Moloi said each municipality will be supported with 40 EPWP workers, with the eThekwini Metro allocated 100 workers.

The department has allocated a budget of R10 million through the EPWP to facilitate this initiative.

"The budget will cover stipends for all participants and provide necessary tools and personal protective equipment (PPE). Our primary goal is to eliminate illegal dump sites and transform them into community gardens and recreational areas.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines South Africa Urban Issues By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"We have identified various areas within these municipalities, including townships and locations near schools, hospitals, and sports facilities [and] we will closely monitor progress and consider extending this initiative for another 12 months if needed to achieve our desired outcomes," Sithole-Moloi said.

The MEC urged municipalities to support the "War on Illegal Dumping" campaign by providing essential assistance and tools, including waste bins and removal services.

Sithole-Moloi also underscored the vital role played by communities in adhering to municipal by-laws and regulations.

"We are committed to enhancing our communities, as the consequences of illegal dumping are severe, impacting our rivers and oceans, posing a threat to marine life. Also, illegal dumping blocks drainage systems, leading to flooding. Therefore, this initiative aims to address all those issues," Sithole-Moloi said.

All 450 participants have already commenced their duties.