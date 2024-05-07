Uganda: Over 200 Acts to Perform At Vumbula Festival

At least 200 acts are slated to perform at this year's Vumbula Uganda festival, which will take place at Nile Nest Resort, Jinja from May 31 to June 3.

The festival will see revelers partake in three days of partying, art, music, dance, fashion, drinks and food, on top of showcasing Ugandan's rich culture, heritage and tourism.

Vumbula Uganda's communications officer, Akullo Jean Coprise, said that compared to previous editions, revelers should expect splendid magic and fun packed activities showcasing the best of Uganda's tourism, art, culture and ceaseless music from two different stages.

"We have never disappointed our revelers as we carefully select our partners, service providers and venues. The Nile Nest resort has a beautiful camping space and this will be transformed into a vibrant hub of creativity, with tourism exhibitions highlighting the country's natural wonders and unique attractions." Akullo said.

Under the theme 'Unearthing the Pearl', organizers will also launch an initiative dubbed Greening the Nile, where 300 trees are going to be planted along River Nile to promote sustainability and restore the natural environment along the river.

According to Zakia Lucky, the tourism officer at Vumbula Uganda, this initiative will be part of all the upcoming editions with a target of planting 10 million trees by 2029.

Tickets for the festival are going for Shs 100,000 for the three days. However, for those that use Stanbic bank's FlexiPay platform, there is a 60 percent discount, according to Israel Arinaitwe, Stanbic bank's head of Personal Banking. He said the bank is coming on board to give back and celebrate Uganda's beautiful diversity.

Some of the local acts expected at this year's edition include Ziza Bafana, Khalifah Aganaga, Green Daddy and rapper Da Agent, among others.