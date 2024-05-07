Somalia: Flood Warnings Issued By Sodma - Somali People Urged to Stay Vigilant During Spring Rains

7 May 2024
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Mogadishu, Somalia — The Somali Disaster Management Agency's (SoDMA) National Multi-hazard Early Warning Center has issued flood warnings to the Somali people, emphasizing the need for vigilance as the upcoming spring rains could potentially have a significant impact on their lives and property.

The SoDMA's warning comes in the wake of recent heavy rainfall and the potential for further precipitation in the coming weeks. The agency has urged residents to take necessary precautions and be prepared for the possibility of flooding.

In response to the warning, the Somali government has taken several measures to ensure the safety and well-being of its citizens. These measures include the establishment of emergency shelters, the distribution of essential supplies, and the deployment of emergency response teams to areas that are at high risk of flooding.

The SoDMA has also advised the public to stay informed about the latest weather updates and to follow the instructions of local authorities. In addition, the agency has provided guidelines for flood preparedness, which include having an emergency kit, securing important documents, and having a family emergency plan in place.

The Somali government has also called on the international community to provide assistance in the form of financial aid, technical expertise, and emergency supplies. The government has emphasized the importance of a coordinated response to the potential disaster and has expressed its gratitude for the support it has received so far.

In conclusion, the SoDMA's flood warnings serve as a reminder of the importance of preparedness and vigilance in the face of natural disasters. The Somali people, with the support of the government and the international community, are taking the necessary steps to ensure their safety and well-being during this challenging time.

