Morocco Takes Part At Ministerial Preparatory Meeting for Africa Fertilizer and Soil Health Summit

Nairobi — The ministerial preparatory meeting for the Africa Fertilizer and Soil Health Summit, scheduled for Thursday, kicked off on Tuesday in Nairobi with the participation of Morocco.

The Kingdom is represented at this meeting of African Ministers of Agriculture, held prior to the Summit, by Minister of Agriculture, Fisheries, Rural Development and Water and Forests, Mohamed Sadiki, who is leading a large delegation that includes Morocco's Permanent Representative to the African Union (AU) and the UNECA, Mohamed Arrouchi.

Organized by the AU and the Kenyan government, Thursday's summit will bring together African heads of state, senior government officials, private sector players and representatives of civil society organizations.

It aims to highlight the crucial role of fertilizers and soil health in stimulating sustainable, pro-poor growth in African agriculture.

The three-day event will culminate in the adoption of a Ten-Year Action Plan, providing concrete recommendations for action by African leaders and stakeholders over the next ten years.

This Action Plan should guide new policies and future investments aimed at enabling farmers to contribute to restoring soil health and increasing the yield and profitability of fertilizers.