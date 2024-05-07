Ethiopia: 'Let Ethiopia Produce' Registering Greater Leap Forward - Regional Chief Administrators

Addis Ababa — The nationwide movement being carried out under the theme "Let Ethiopia Produce" has been registering a greater leap forward in enabling small and medium level industries to contribute to the production capacity of the country, regional chief administrators disclose.

"Let Ethiopia Produce" was launched by Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed two years ago with the objective to realizing sustainable industrial productivity and competitiveness by curtailing bottlenecks, strengthen innovation, import substitution and enable the sector play role in the national economic development efforts.

Chief Administrators of South West Ethiopia and South Ethiopia regions told ENA about the changes brought by since the inception of the " Let Ethiopia Produce" campaign in the two regions.

The Chief Administrator of South West Ethiopia, Negash Wagesho remarked that the government has paid special nationwide attention to the development of the manufacturing sector in line with the Ten Years Perspective Plan.

The Chief Administrator noted that in line with the "Let Ethiopia Produce" movement new epoch has been ushered in import substitution and the production of higher quantity and quality export commodities as well as producing value added agricultural and mining commodities for the international and local markets.

He said that the manufacturing sector has registered a great leap forward and has managed to enable those factories that had ceased to operation due to various reasons to start production.

Negash further added that the production capacity of factories have increased and created a favorable opportunity for renown foreign investors to participate in the manufacturing sector.

South West Ethiopia Regional State created job opportunities to the youth by opening small scale and medium enterprises in the region, he noted.

The Regional Administrator further stated that cooperatives in the region have already embarked on producing value added agricultural products like fruits, spices and apiary in which the region is endowed which can also be used as inputs for manufacturing industries.

He further remarked that these industries have enabled to open more employment opportunities for the youth helping them to engage in asset creation.

The Chief Administrator of South Ethiopia Region, Tilahune Kebede, on his part said that the "Let Ethiopia Produce" has not only introduced a new level of labor culture but has also ushered a new trend in utilizing local commodities for national development.

He added that the quantity and quality of commodities produced in the manufacturing industries and their capacity to compete on local markets have increased.

Tilahun stated that a total of 74 manufacturing industries engaged in processing agricultural products and textile as well as other sectors become operational after being provided with the necessary support so enable them produce at maximum capacity.

Both regional administrators noted that the huge agricultural potentials with which the regions are endowed will enable them to be potential sources of inputs for the manufacturing sector.

The administrators stated that the support being provided to the successful implementation of "Let Ethiopia Produce" movement will be intensified through the provision of production and sales centers, water , electric power supply and road infrastructure facilities and access to finance by networking with the Development Bank of Ethiopia.

The regions have paid attention to the development of the agriculture and mining sectors so that they can contribute their share to the development of the manufacturing sector, they remarked.

They stressed on the need to produce value added agricultural and mining commodities to increase employment opportunities for the youth by encouraging transfer of technologies.

