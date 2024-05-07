Ethiopia Tamirt Expo Expected to Generate Over 3 Billion Birr in Market Linkages

7 May 2024
Ethiopian News Agency (Addis Ababa)

Addis Ababa — The second edition of "Let Ethiopia Produce" (ETHIOPIA TAMRIT) expo will be held from May 9-13, 2024 at the Millennium Hall, in Addis Ababa.

"Let Ethiopia Produce" is a national manufacturing industry movement that was launched two years ago by Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed with the objective to boosting competitiveness of the sector by solving the bottlenecks in a sustainable, integrated and comprehensive manner

The 5-day expo will depict the two-year journey of the movement, it was learned.

More than 230 industries engaged various sector including in leather and leather products, textile and garment, food and drinks, woods and wood products, chemicals, construction, automobile, machinery, electronics among others will participate at the expo.

It is also expected to showcase efforts being carried out to support the manufacturing industry over the last two years.

Discussion forum will be organized to introduce and promote the new industry policy of the country.

The expo is expected to attract tens of thousands of local and foreign visitors and generate three billion Birr in market linkages.

The movement, as part of the 10-year development plan for the industry sector anticipates addressing the challenges that producers at all levels confront and creating a favorable business environment in the manufacturing process.

Since, then the movement has been registering remarkable accomplishments in encouraging import substitution, promoting export and contributing to expand production and productivity.

Read the original article on ENA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Ethiopian News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 400 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.