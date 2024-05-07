Ethiopia Tamirt Expo Expected to Generate Over 3 Billion Birr in Market Linkages

Addis Ababa — The second edition of "Let Ethiopia Produce" (ETHIOPIA TAMRIT) expo will be held from May 9-13, 2024 at the Millennium Hall, in Addis Ababa.

"Let Ethiopia Produce" is a national manufacturing industry movement that was launched two years ago by Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed with the objective to boosting competitiveness of the sector by solving the bottlenecks in a sustainable, integrated and comprehensive manner

The 5-day expo will depict the two-year journey of the movement, it was learned.

More than 230 industries engaged various sector including in leather and leather products, textile and garment, food and drinks, woods and wood products, chemicals, construction, automobile, machinery, electronics among others will participate at the expo.

It is also expected to showcase efforts being carried out to support the manufacturing industry over the last two years.

Discussion forum will be organized to introduce and promote the new industry policy of the country.

The expo is expected to attract tens of thousands of local and foreign visitors and generate three billion Birr in market linkages.

The movement, as part of the 10-year development plan for the industry sector anticipates addressing the challenges that producers at all levels confront and creating a favorable business environment in the manufacturing process.

Since, then the movement has been registering remarkable accomplishments in encouraging import substitution, promoting export and contributing to expand production and productivity.