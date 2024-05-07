Kenya: Somalia and Kenya Forge New Era of Cooperation With Crucial Agreements

Nairobi - Somalia and Kenya have taken a significant step forward in strengthening their bilateral relationship, signing crucial agreements covering various domains including foreign affairs, security, economy, trade, and social services, at the third session of the Somalia-Kenya Joint Commission for Cooperation (JCC) in Nairobi on Monday evening chaired by the Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, H.E. Amb. Ahmed Moallim Fiqi, and his Kenyan counterpart, Prime Cabinet Secretary and Cabinet Secretary for Foreign & Diaspora Affairs, H.E. Dr. Musalia Mudavadi.

The signing of crucial agreements between Somalia and Kenya marks a pivotal moment in their bilateral relationship, emphasizing a renewed commitment to fostering stability, prosperity, and social development. FM Ahmed Fiqi highlighted the significance of these agreements, signaling a new era of cooperation between the two nations, reflecting their shared aspirations for progress and mutual benefit.