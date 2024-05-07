Uganda: Police to Extend Canine Services to 13 More Districts

The Uganda Police Force has said that it will soon extend canine services to 13 more districts.

According to police spokesman Fred Enanga, plans are underway to broaden police presence to the districts of Adjumani, Agago, Butambala, Nakaseke, Nakasongola, Kibuku, Bukwo, and Kassanda; Kanungu; Kikagati in Isingiro district, Bukomansimbi, Nebbi and Apac.

"These 13 additional deployments will bring the number of stations to 104. Each station has at least two sniffer Dogs," Enanga said .

"We continue to expand our K9 services, following the operationalization of our breeding and training center at Nagalama. A great deal of care is put into selecting dogs for police work. It is important to have a good temperament, be physically fit, inquisitive, well-socialized, and bold, have strong motivation, and be keen to interact and play with people. They are continually assessed over a period of time to assess suitability. The cost of importing a trainer sniffer dog ranges from USD 5000 to USD 15000. Throughout training, the dog's natural abilities are identified, encouraged, and enhanced. Their speed, stigma and scent detection, and ability to quickly track and catch a suspect are determined."

Data from the canine unit indicate that during the period from January to May 2023, Police recorded a total of 8,563 tracking cases, resulting in the arrest of 6,843 individuals.

Among those apprehended, there were 5,686 males, 717 females, 352 male juveniles, and 88 female juveniles.

The police canine unit is a specialized unit of the Police Force that supports other police departments and units to prevent, detect, and investigate crime. This is done through the use of specifically bred service dogs, which undergo extensive training that enables them to assist their human partners or handlers with a variety of tasks.

"All police dogs are kept in a police kennel, where they remain bonded with a handler. During operational duties, the dog is housed in the police van, which is specifically adapted for the dog's safety and comfort. They are regularly watered and exercised by their handlers. Since the establishment of the Nagalama breeding center, the cost of acquiring a sniffer dog has been reduced by more than 80%. We currently have 240 sniffer dogs, and experts expect to reach 300 by the end of this year," Enanga told journalists.

"It is important to highlight that the services provided by our Police Dogs are entirely free, and the success of our operations is greatly attributed to the public's cooperation in preserving crime scenes, I commended JLOS and its development partners for their support towards the establishment of a fully-fledged breeding and training center at Nagalama Police Station, the procurement of breeding dogs, the training of instructors at the international level, and the and the provision of 26 motor vehicles and 4 tricycles to facilitate the transport sector."