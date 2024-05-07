Uganda: 70 Arrested in Major Crackdown On Kira, Namugongo Criminals

Police have successfully apprehended 70 suspects in a coordinated operation targeting criminal activity along the northern bypass and surrounding areas within Kiira Road and Namugongo Police Divisions. This decisive action comes in response to a recent rise in incidents involving paver and stone-throwing.

The operation involved collaboration between various law enforcement agencies and local authorities, demonstrating a unified front against crime. It resulted in the apprehension of 70 individuals suspected of criminal activity.

"A total of 70 suspected criminals were apprehended yesterday, with 15 captured along the northern bypass and currently held at Kiira Road," stated ASP Luke Owoyesigyire, Deputy Public Relations Officer for Kampala Metropolitan Police, highlighting the operation's effectiveness.

The remaining 55 suspects were apprehended from areas like Nalya, Kyaliwajjala, Kimbejja, and Namugongo. These individuals are currently undergoing screening and will be presented before the court today, showcasing the swiftness of the legal process.

This crackdown sends a strong message that criminal activity will not be tolerated. It is particularly important as Uganda prepares for upcoming Martyr's Day activities, where ensuring public safety is paramount.

"These individuals are undergoing screening and will appear in court today," ASP Owoyesigyire reaffirmed, emphasizing the commitment to swift legal action.

The success of this operation paves the way for continued targeted efforts by law enforcement agencies. These ongoing initiatives aim to ensure the safety and security of the community along the northern bypass and surrounding areas.