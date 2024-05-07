East Africa: Why Rwanda Ranks First in Tourism in East Africa

opinion

Rwanda and its unique experience have created an African safari for those who wish to take a glimpse at this beautiful country.

What is a unique experience is the chance to climb up the Volcano Mountains in the Virunga region, a chain of 8 volcanoes shared by the 3 countries of Uganda, Rwanda, and the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

With emphasis on the Rwandan side, it boasts the most easy-to-climb and rewarding of the 8 volcanoes, Mt Karasimbi. It may take 2 days to ascend and 1 day to descend, with an overnight camp on the slopes.

This climb is particularly specialized for the adventurous ones who seek a challenge with the spectacular views and changes in landscapes seen from different altitudes. Another real and rewarding experience for tourists who undertake this.

The unique attractions in Rwanda and government initiatives have led Rwanda to become the first-ranking country for tourism in East Africa. Places such as the Volcanoes National Park, which is famous for gorilla tours in Rwanda and the world at large with its rare and endangered mountain gorillas, can be seen on guided tours through the mountainous rainforests.

Tourists will get a chance to view them live with their families. It was at this location where the late Dian Fossey dedicated her life. The grave of Dian Fossey, the famous mountain gorilla researcher who was killed in Rwanda in 1985, can be visited at the place where she worked in the Karisoke research centre in Ruhengeri.

The rare golden monkeys have also been popular with tourists, offering another unique encounter in the African region. Being one of only two countries in the world to offer this unique experience to tourists, it is a must for those who seek a unique wildlife experience. These can be explored on fully packaged safaris or by simply renting a car in Kigali with your valid permission and drive yourself to the park headquarters.

Unique attractions

Rwanda is home to the world's estimated 1000 mountain gorillas. A troupe of 360 gorillas inhabit the slopes of the Virunga volcano ranges that border Rwanda, and DRC and these remaining gorillas represent more than half of the world's population.

Strong and healthy gorilla tourism in Rwanda has helped ensure the survival of gorillas in the area, and visitors pay top dollar - a minimum of $1500 for a one-hour audience - to watch them.

Time with the gorillas is strictly limited to one hour, and just eight visitors may view a given gorilla family per day. Due to the efforts of the gorilla doctors, no diseases have been transmitted from humans to the gorillas in 10 years. This makes Rwanda the best and safest place to see gorillas in their natural habitat.

Today, the mountain gorillas' population is growing. In addition, Rwanda has one of the best platforms for eco-tourism. Nyungwe Forest National Park is one of the best-preserved montane rainforests in Central Africa. It is also an increasingly rare source of many biomes, harbouring 13 primate species, representing 25 per cent of the total primate population in the region. It also has been recommended as a crucial site for future scientific research.

Lastly, Rwanda has recently reintroduced lions to Akagera National Park. This makes Rwanda the only East African country with savannah, mountain, and rainforest systems. With more than 700 bird species and a variety of charismatic mammal species, this is simply putting Rwanda on top of the list for safari goers around the world.

Government initiatives

The initiation was first earmarked as a priority sector, and a cross-sector development strategy for the tourism industry was developed in 1999. The government made the conscious decision to increase tourism's contribution to economic growth and poverty reduction. It was reiterated in the EDPRS I (2008-12) and EDPRS II (2013-18).

The overall development goal is to increase the value of the sector in terms of foreign exchange earnings, and investment, and give it a lead in driving high-value and unique visitor experiences.

To achieve this, the country reviewed the feasibility of a vibrant domestic tourism sector, conference and events, eco-tourism, leisure and recreation, cultural and heritage, and Diaspora market segment. Currently, the focus is on conference tourism, and Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Events (MICE) has been adopted as a niche market for the country due to the relatively lower level of investment capital compared to game viewing and the potential to realize quick wins.

The effectiveness of policy implementation frameworks for a specific strategic direction has been mixed, and the government recognizes a need to place more effort and resources in certain areas during the implementation phase.

An example is the conservation fees applied to the tourism industry, part of which is 10 per cent revenue sharing with local communities living adjacent to conservation areas. According to UNSDP's HCPI index, tourist spending increased by 54 per cent between 2006 and 2011, thereby increasing the quantitatively measured value of the sector, although this is not its sole goal.

The analysis of the competitiveness of the industry has been detailed in the Tourism Competitive Report and indicates value for money as a potential losing factor in the future. This has been noted as a key concern, and tools to analyze price points in the region will be crucial in the adaptation management of the sector.

Getting Around

Getting around Rwanda is easier due to its limited travel limitations and good road network among others. Rwanda has a well-surfaced road network linking the major towns and popular travel destinations, and the most convenient way to travel the country is by car.

If you don't have one, you can rent a car in Rwanda by simply reaching out car rental agencies you can find online. These offer from low budget transport means and ensure you get the best of their services.

Tour operators can arrange a vehicle with driver. Taxis operate in the larger towns. Travel insurance may not cover motorbike taxis, which are also common. There are no rail services and the most popular form of public transport is shared minibuses. In Kigali, buses operate a smart card system called Tap&Go.

The author is a Uganda-Rwanda travel consultant