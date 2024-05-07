Kenya: Strengthening Ties - Somali PM Meets With Kenyan Deputy President in Nairobi

Nairobi — In a historic diplomatic engagement, the Prime Minister of the Federal Republic of Somalia, H.E. Hamza Abdi Barre, met with Kenya's Deputy President, H.E. Rigathi Gachagua, in Nairobi on May 7, 2024.

This high-level meeting underscores the deepening bilateral relations between Somalia and Kenya, focusing on mutual interests and cooperation.

The meeting, which took place at the Official Residence in Karen, Nairobi, followed the 3rd session of the Kenya-Somalia Joint Commission for Cooperation (JCC), held from May 3 to 6, 2024. The JCC's ministerial session, co-chaired by Prime Minister Barre and Deputy President Gachagua, aimed at bolstering collaboration in various domains such as security, trade, and cross-border cooperation.

During the visit, the two leaders discussed the importance of enhancing partnerships in the international stage and the need for continued consultations to build partnerships in multi-lateral fora.

They emphasized the significance of the Joint Commission for Cooperation (JCC) in advancing mutual interests and strengthening the bilateral relations between the Republic of Kenya and the Federal Republic of Somalia.

The focus of the second day of the visit shifted to the safety of journalists, particularly those in Somalia who tackle environmental reporting in challenging conditions. This indicates a commitment from both nations to address pressing social and environmental issues.

The visit of Prime Minister Barre to Kenya represents a significant step forward in the bilateral relationship between the two countries. It is expected to have far-reaching implications for both nations, promoting economic growth, enhancing security cooperation, and improving the lives of citizens in Somalia and Kenya.

In conclusion, the meeting between the Somali Prime Minister and the Kenyan Deputy President marks a new chapter in the bilateral relations between Somalia and Kenya.

It signifies a commitment to further cooperation and partnership in various areas of mutual interest, highlighting the importance of diplomacy in resolving conflicts and fostering peace and stability in the Horn of Africa.